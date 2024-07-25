Bills’ Von Miller eager to re-establish himself as top pass rusher after no-sack season

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Von Miller is starting to feel like his old self again a year after the Buffalo Bills edge rusher failed to get a sack. Whatever limitations he experienced a year ago coming off major surgery to his right knee are behind him. The 35-year-old is practicing without a brace and eager to show he hasn’t lost a step entering his 14th NFL season and third in Buffalo. The two-time Super Bowl champion is confident he can regain the form he had when Miller had a Buffalo-leading eight sacks in 11 games before getting hurt in late November 2022.

