Bills turn focus on healthy players ready to step in and fill holes on injury-depleted defense

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills are turning their focus on their healthy players ready to step in to fill several holes on their injury-depleted defense in preparing to host the New York Giants on Sunday night. Buffalo is down three defensive starters after placing linebacker Matt Milano and tackle DaQuan Jones on injured reserve. Both are out indefinitely after being hurt last weekend. They join cornerback Tre’Davious White on IR. Reinforcements are on the way with Buffalo signing veteran cornerback Josh Norman to their practice squad and promoting linebacker A.J. Klein to their active roster. The 35-year-old Norman says he wouldn’t have signed with Buffalo if he didn’t still regard the Bills as contenders.

