Bills try to avoid first 3-game skid with Allen as starter and face Jets led by interim Ulbrich

The Buffalo Bills face the New York Jets on Monday night trying to avoid losing three straight games for the first time with Josh Allen as the starting quarterback. The previous time they dropped three in a row was a four-game skid in 2018, which coincided with Allen missing three of those games with an injury to his throwing elbow. The Jets will play for the first time with Jeff Ulbrich as the interim head coach after Robert Saleh was fired following a 2-3 start in his fourth season. New York could move into a tie with Buffalo for first place in the AFC East with a victory.

