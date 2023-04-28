Bills trade up to take TE Dalton Kincaid 25th in NFL draft

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills traded up two spots to select Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid with the 25th pick in the NFL draft. The Bills traded their 27th overall selection and their fourth-round pick, 130th overall, in a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The move allowed Buffalo to jump ahead of Dallas, which had a need at tight end. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 246 pounds, Kincaid was Utah’s top receiving threat in finishing with 70 catches for 890 yards and eight touchdowns in 12 games last season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.