Bills trade up to take TE Dalton Kincaid 25th in NFL draft

By JOHN WAWROW The Associated Press
FILE - Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) warms up before their NCAA college football game against Oregon State Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Salt Lake City. This year’s draft class features an abundance of tight ends, and some are even calling it better than the bumper crop of 2017. “The tight end group is the best I’ve seen in the last 10 years,” NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah proclaimed. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rick Bowmer]

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills traded up two spots to select Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid with the 25th pick in the NFL draft. The Bills traded their 27th overall selection and their fourth-round pick, 130th overall, in a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The move allowed Buffalo to jump ahead of Dallas, which had a need at tight end. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 246 pounds, Kincaid was Utah’s top receiving threat in finishing with 70 catches for 890 yards and eight touchdowns in 12 games last season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.