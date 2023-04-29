Bills take Florida guard O’Cyrus Torrence 59th in NFL draft

By JOHN WAWROW The Associated Press
Fans wait for the start of the second round of the NFL football draft, Friday, April 28, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Riedel]

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills continued addressing offensive positions in the second round of the NFL draft by selecting Florida guard O’Cyrus Torrence with the 59th pick. Torrence is listed at 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds and noted for never giving up a sack during his four-year college career. He spent his first three seasons playing for at the University of Louisiana before transferring to Florida for his senior year. Torrence earned first-team All-America and All-SEC honors in 11 starts at right guard last season. The Bills are scheduled close Friday with a third-round pick, 91st overall.

