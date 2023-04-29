Bills take Florida guard O’Cyrus Torrence 59th in NFL draft

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills continued addressing offensive positions in the second round of the NFL draft by selecting Florida guard O’Cyrus Torrence with the 59th pick. Torrence is listed at 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds and noted for never giving up a sack during his four-year college career. He spent his first three seasons playing for at the University of Louisiana before transferring to Florida for his senior year. Torrence earned first-team All-America and All-SEC honors in 11 starts at right guard last season. The Bills are scheduled close Friday with a third-round pick, 91st overall.

