Bills tackle Dion Dawkins agrees to 3-year extension, reignites feud with Jets’ Micheal Clemons

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Dion Dawkins isn’t going anywhere after the starting left tackle agreed to a three-year extension with the Buffalo Bills. And neither is Dawkins’ feud with New York Jets second-year defensive lineman Micheal Clemons. Dawkins says he doesn’t regret criticizing Clemons during a recent interview. The bad blood stems from on- and off-field altercations the two had during Buffalo’s 32-6 win over the AFC East rival Jets on Nov. 19. The Bills also re-signed backup defensive back Cam Lewis to a two-year, $4 million contract. Lewis’ agent confirmed the financial details of that deal.

