Bills tackle Brandon Shell not at practice, and team places 7th-year player on reserve-retired list

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Recently signed offensive tackle Brandon Shell was not present at the Buffalo Bills’ practice, with the team announcing the 31-year-old intends to retire after seven NFL seasons. Shell was placed on the reserve-retired list. He signed with the Bills on June 1 and was listed as the primary backup to starting right guard Spencer Brown on the team’s depth chart. His departure thins Buffalo’s veteran depth at the position, leaving the team with only two backup tackles with NFL experience. Shell’s great-uncle is Pro Football Hall of Fame offensive lineman Art Shell, who spent his 15-year career with the Raiders. In other news, backup linebacker Tyler Matakevich has been cleared for practice and activated from the physically unable to perform list.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.