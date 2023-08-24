Bills starting middle linebacker spot still unsettled entering preseason finale at Chicago

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills decision on annoucing a starting middle linebacker remains unsettled as the team prepares to close its preseason schedule at Chicago on Saturday. The competition, for now, is down to Tyrel Dodson and A.J. Klein, with Terrel Bernard missing the past three weeks with a hamstring injury. The job’s open after Tremaine Edmunds signed with the Bears in free agency this offseason. The Bills didn’t have the salary cap space to afford re-signing the player they selected in the first round of the 2018 draft and spent five seasons filling the starting job.

