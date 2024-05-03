Bills sign WR Chase Claypool, DE Dawuane Smoot and LB Deion Jones to 1-year contracts

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have announced the signings of wide receiver Chase Claypool, defensive end Dawuane Smoot and linebacker Deion Jones to one-year contracts. In a continuing need to upgrade their receiving corps after trading star Stefon Diggs and losing Gabe Davis in free agency, the 6-foot-4 Claypool has over 2,000 receiving yards and 13 TDs since entering the league. Four of those TDs came in one game as a rookie with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Smoot spent seven seasons in Jacksonville and has 23.5 sacks, 27 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 99 games.

