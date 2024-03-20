Bills sign safety Mike Edwards to a 1-year contract, adding potential starter to revamped secondary

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills signed safety Mike Edwards to a one-year contract in adding a potential starter to a revamped secondary. Edwards has five seasons of NFL experience, and a two-time Super Bowl champion. He won a title during his rookie season in 2019 in Tampa Bay, and did so again with the Kansas City Chiefs in February. In Buffalo he joins a secondary in transition after the Bills released safety Jordan Poyer and with fellow starter Micah Hyde unsigned and considering retirement. Edwards ranks second among players by scoring four defensive touchdowns since 2021.

