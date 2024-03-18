Bills sign nickel back Taron Johnson to a 3-year contract extension, locking him up through 2027

The Buffalo Bills have signed nickel cornerback Taron Johnson to a three-year contract extension to lock him up through the 2027 season. The 27-year-old Johnson is coming off his first All-Pro selection and was entering the final season his contract. He was selected by Buffalo in the fourth round of the 2018 draft out of Weber State and has played a starting role since 2020. The extension provides the Bills a level of continuity in what will be a vastly revamped secondary. Buffalo cut starters Tre’Davious White and Jordan Poyer two weeks ago, and Micah Hyde is contemplating retirement.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.