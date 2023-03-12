Bills sign Milano to 2-year extension in cap-saving move

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills agreed to sign starting linebacker Matt Milano to a two-year contract extension in a move that frees up $6 million in salary cap space before the NFL’s signing period opens this week. The Bills announced the signing. A person familiar with the contract details confirmed the salary cap savings amount to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Bills did not publicly reveal that information. The deal was first reported by ESPN.com. Buffalo is projected to be about $11 million over the cap.

