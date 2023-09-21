Bills sign linebacker Klein to practice squad after Kirksey informs team he plans to retire

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Linebacker A.J. Klein is back in Buffalo after being signed to the Bills practice squad to replace Christian Kirksey, who informed the team he intends to retire. Klein rejoins the Bills after being cut by the team last month. He has 10 seasons of NFL experience and is familiar with the Bills defense after playing for the team in 2020 and ’21 and part of last season. Klein was a candidate to be signed to the practice squad to start the season before the Bills elected to sign Kirksey, who became available after being cut by Houston last month.

