Bills sign kicker Tyler Bass to 4-year contract extension

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have locked up place-kicker Tyler Bass by signing him to a four-year, $21 million contract extension. The 26-year-old has one year left on his rookie contract after being selected in the sixth round of the 2020 draft out of Georgia Southern. He has established himself as one of the NFL’s more reliable kickers while playing in the gusty and wintry elements of the Bills’ stadium near Lake Erie. The extension provides Bass a chance to be kicking in the Bills new stadium being built across the street from their current facility, and projected to be completed in time for the 2026 season.

