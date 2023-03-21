Bills sign former Pats running back Damien Harris

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills restocked their offensive backfield by signing free agent Damien Harris to a one-year contract. Harris spent his first four NFL seasons with the division-rival New England Patriots. He joins the Bills a day after they lost starter Devin Singletary, who agreed to a deal with Houston. Harris led the Patriots with 2,094 yards rushing and 20 TDs rushing since being selected in the third round of the draft out of Alabama. He also had 40 catches for 281 yards.

