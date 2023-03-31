Bills sign ex-Rams safety Taylor Rapp to 1-year deal

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills upgraded their secondary depth by signing free agent safety Taylor Rapp to a one-year contract. Rapp is listed at 6-feet and has nine interceptions in 57 career games, including 48 starts, during four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. He was selected by the Rams in the second round of the 2019 draft out of Washington. The 25-year-old Rapp has experience playing both safety positions, and joins a secondary that returns both starters in Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer.

