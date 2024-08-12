Bills sign 3rd-string QB DiNucci, the player’s agency says, with Buechele sidelined by neck injury

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills filled their need for a third-string quarterback by signing Ben DiNucci, the player’s agency JL Sports announced on social media. The Bills have not yet announced the signing in part because they’ll have to make a corresponding move to free up a roster spot. Earlier in the day, coach Sean McDermott said the team was considering adding a QB to replace Shane Buechele, who is out indefinitely with a neck injury. Buechele played through the injury in closing a 33-6 preseason loss to Chicago on Saturday. DiNucci appeared in three NFL games with the Cowboys as a rookie in 2020, and spent last season on Denver’s practice squad.

