Bills set to activate CB White 11 months after knee injury

By JOHN WAWROW The Associated Press
FILE - Buffalo Bills' Tre'Davious White is shown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday Sept. 12, 2021. Buffalo Bills starting cornerback Tre’Davious White’s return from a left knee injury will have to wait at least one more week. Coach Sean McDermott on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, ruled out White from playing against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. (AP Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeffrey T. Barnes]

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills intend to activate cornerback Tre’Davious White to their 53-player roster this week some 11 months after the starter tore a ligament in his left knee. Coach Sean McDermott made the announcement while saying it’s uncertain as to whether White will play in Buffalo’s game at the New York Jets on Sunday.  The sixth-year player opened the season on the physically unable to perform list before being cleared for practice three weeks ago.

