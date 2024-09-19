Bills seek 3-0 start for 1st time since 2020 in hosting 0-2 Jaguars on Monday night

The Buffalo Bills host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday night with a chance at opening a season with three straight wins for the first time since 2020, and third time since coach Sean McDermott’s arrival in 2017. The Jaguars are 0-2 for the first time since opening with five straight losses in 2021, in what became Urban Meyer’s first and only season coaching Jacksonville. The Jaguars have won four of the past six meetings, including two in London — in 2015 and last year. The Bills, however, have won the past three meetings at Orchard Park, New York.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.