Bills secondary is in safe hands with Hyde and Poyer back together for a seventh season

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Micah Hyde’s season-ending neck injury and Jordan Poyer’s expiring contract provided the Buffalo Bills starting safety tandem a reminder their playing time together will one day come to an end. It’s a reality that has them focused solely on the present and taking nothing for granted in preparing to open their seventh year together in overseeing Buffalo’s secondary. The duo represents the NFL’s longest serving active starting safety duo. Both are 32, and both entering their 11th NFL season after being selected in the 2013 draft. The pair has been essentially inseparable in since arriving in Buffalo and signing their free agent contracts mere hours apart on March 10, 2017.

