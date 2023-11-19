Bills safety Taylor Rapp seen moving his hands while being loaded into ambulance after hard hit

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Taylor Rapp was moving his hands as he was loaded onto an ambulance after sustaining a neck injury late in the first half against the New York Jets. Rapp was hurt when he and teammate Taron Johnson both struck running back Breece Hall in the open field. Johnson went down immediately, while Rapp stumbled back about 10 yards before collapsing to his knees. Play was delayed for about 10 minutes while trainers attended to Rapp. Johnson jogged off the field. The Bills said Johnson suffered a concussion and ruled out both players for the rest of the game.

