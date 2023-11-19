Bills safety Taylor Rapp avoids hospital after being taken away by ambulance with neck injury

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott says safety Taylor Rapp didn’t require a trip to the hospital and was sent home to rest with a neck injury. Rapp was driven away by ambulance late in the first half against the New York Jets on Sunday. McDermott said after the game he was “praying” for Rapp and defensive backs Dane Jackson and Taron Johnson, both of whom sustained concussions in Buffalo’s 32-6 victory. Rapp was hurt when he and Johnson both struck running back Breece Hall in the open field. Johnson went down immediately, while Rapp stumbled back about 10 yards before collapsing to his knees.

