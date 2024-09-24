Bills safety Damar Hamlin gets his first career interception

By The Associated Press
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, in Orchard Park, NY. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adrian Kraus]

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin has made his first career interception, the latest milestone for the Buffalo Bills safety in his recovery from a near-death experience. Hamlin was in perfect position to pick off Trevor Lawrence’s overthrown pass intended for Brian Thomas Jr. in the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hamlin worked his way across the field for a 19-yard return. He was still holding the ball tightly as he returned to his sideline, where he was congratulated by his teammates. During the 2022 season, Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field during a game at Cincinnati.

