Bills safety Damar Hamlin gets his first career interception

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin has made his first career interception, the latest milestone for the Buffalo Bills safety in his recovery from a near-death experience. Hamlin was in perfect position to pick off Trevor Lawrence’s overthrown pass intended for Brian Thomas Jr. in the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hamlin worked his way across the field for a 19-yard return. He was still holding the ball tightly as he returned to his sideline, where he was congratulated by his teammates. During the 2022 season, Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field during a game at Cincinnati.

