Bills running back Damien Harris released from the hospital a day after hurting his neck

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills running back Damien Harris was released from the hospital a day after hurting his neck while being tackled in the second quarter of Buffalo’s win over the New York Giants. Coach Sean McDermott said Harris is resting at home and doing as well as could be expected. McDermott said Harris sustained a sprained neck and is in the concussion protocol. The fifth-year player was motionless for several minutes on the turf following a 1-yard gain in which his helmet appeared to strike linebacker Bobby Okereke’s right shoulder. McDermott also said quarterback Josh Allen is experiencing soreness in his throwing shoulder, but expects him to be OK.

