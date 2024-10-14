Bills running back Cook out vs. Jets, who get back linebacker Mosley and offensive tackle Moses

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Buffalo Bills running back James Cook is out against the New York Jets because of a toe injury. Cook was listed as questionable for the game Monday night after being limited Saturday. Ty Johnson and Ray Davis will likely handle the bulk of the carries in Cook’s absence, but the Bills also promoted Frank Gore Jr. — son of the NFL’s third-leading career rusher. Josh Allen will have wide receiver Khalil Shakir back. Returning for the Jets are linebacker C.J. Mosley and right tackle Morgan Moses.

