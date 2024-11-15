Bills rule out tight end Kincaid from playing against Chiefs, receiver Cooper listed as questionable

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott has ruled out starting tight end Dalton Kincaid from playing against the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday because of a knee injury. Kincaid was hurt in a 30-20 win over Indianapolis last weekend and did not practice this week. The second-year player ranks second on the team with 34 catches and third with 356 yards receiving, while scoring two touchdowns. Kincaid’s absence further depletes the Josh Allen-led passing attack, which will already be without rookie receiver Keon Coleman. Receiver Amari Cooper has a chance to return after missing two games, and will be listed as questionable.

