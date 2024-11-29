Bills rule out TE Kincaid from facing 49ers, while holding open chance of LB Milano’s return

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott ruled out Dalton Kincaid from playing against San Francisco on Sunday night, while holding open the door for starting linebacker Matt Milano’s return after missing nearly 14 months due to injuries. Kincaid will miss his second game with a knee injury. As for Milano, the eighth-year player will be listed as questionable after spending the previous two days practicing fully and no longer wearing a non-contact jersey. Buffalo is coming off its bye week off, and a win over the 49ers would clinch the Bills their fifth-straight AFC East title.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.