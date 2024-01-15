Bills rule out starters Douglas and Dodson from facing Steelers in wild-card playoff game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills will be without two starters, cornerback Rasul Douglas and linebacker Tyrel Dodson, for their AFC wild-card playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Both were listed as questionable entering the weekend and ruled out 90 minutes before kickoff. Douglas hurt his knee and Dodson hurt his shoulder in a 21-14 AFC East-clinching win at Miami last week. The Steelers had previously ruled out linebacker T.J. Watt, who sprained his knee in a playoff-clinching 17-10 win at Baltimore last weekend.

