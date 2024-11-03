Bills rule out receiver Amari Cooper and cornerback Christian Benford for game against Dolphins

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills ruled out receiver Amari Cooper and starting cornerback Christian Benford from their game against division rival Miami Dolphins. Cooper is sidelined with an injury to his left wrist and is missing his first game with Buffalo three weeks after being acquired in a trade with Cleveland. Benford is also out with a wrist injury sustained in practice this week. The Dolphins are without starting safety Javon Holland, who was considered doubtful to play with injuries to his hand and knee.

