Bills rookies Coleman, Davis and Carter team up to make a youthful impact on Buffalo’s 5-2 start

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — A trio of Bills rookies has already made an impact in helping Buffalo to get off to its AFC East-leading 5-2 start. Running back Ray Davis is a fourth-round pick and grew up in the foster system, and ranks second on the team with 213 yards rushing. Defensive tackle DeWayne Carter is a third-round selection, and made a game-turning fourth-down stop in Buffalo’s win over Tennessee last weekend. And then there’s receiver Keon Coleman. The second-round pick leads Buffalo with 326 yards receiving after a 125-yard outing against the Titans. Their production has been key for a team forced to lean on youth after an offseason payroll purge of its roster.

