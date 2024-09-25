Bills rookie receiver Keon Coleman overcame a 1st-quarter benching to score 1st career touchdown

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills rookie receiver Keon Coleman’s first career touchdown didn’t come without a valuable lesson. Before he could step on the field in Buffalo’s 47-10 win over Jacksonville, the 21-year-year old was first required to watch the first quarter for breaking a team rule. Rather than sulk, Coleman showed composure by responding to the benching with a 24-yard touchdown catch. Coleman accepted the punishment by saying he has no one to blame but himself. Coleman is part of a retooled group of receivers in Buffalo, and drafted 33rd overall out of Florida State.

