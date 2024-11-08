Bills rookie receiver Coleman ruled out against Colts, could miss multiple weeks with wrist injury

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills coach Sean McDermott says rookie receiver Keon Coleman could miss multiple weeks with a wrist injury and has been ruled out of Buffalo’s game at the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Coleman appeared to be hurt Sunday when he was blindsided by Dolphins safety Jordan Poyer while attempting to make a catch on Buffalo’s eventual game-winning final drive in a 30-27 victory over Miami. The AFC East-leading Bills could also be minus receiver Amari Cooper for a second consecutive game. Cooper is listed as questionable and was still wearing a brace on his left wrist while practicing on a limited basis this week.

