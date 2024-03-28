Bills replenish defensive line by signing Austin Johnson and DeShawn Williams to 1-year deals

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills replenished their depleted defensive line needs by signing tackles Austin Johnson and DeShawn Williams to one-year contracts. The 29-year-old Johnson has eight seasons of NFL experience, including the past two with the Los Angeles Chargers where he started all 17 games last season. The 31-year-old Williams spent last season getting 10 starts in 16 games with Carolina in an NFL career that’s taken a circuitous route since being signed by the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent in 2015. Williams spent a three-year stretch on various NFL practice squads before landing a job with Denver in 2020. Both are expected to fill backup roles behind Ed Oliver and DaQuan Jones.

