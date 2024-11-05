Bills release safety Mike Edwards after failing in a bid to trade him before NFL deadline

The Buffalo Bills released safety Mike Edwards after failing in a bid to trade him before the NFL’s deadline. The offseason free-agent addition requested to be traded a few weeks ago for his lack of playing time. Edwards appeared in just three games for Buffalo this season, while being inactive the past four. Edwards is a two-time Super Bowl winner and expected to take over one of Buffalo’s starting jobs this year. A series of injuries relegated him to a backup role behind starters Taylor Rapp and Damar Hamlin. Buffalo also placed edge rusher Dawuane Smoot on injured reserve after he hurt his wrist on Sunday.

