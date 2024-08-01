Bills receiver Keon Coleman thanks 10-year-old fan who made friendship bracelets for him

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Bills receiver Keon Coleman got a chance to meet the 10-year-old fan whose gift of friendship bracelets made him well-known among fans. Coleman presented Logan Bittner with a gift basket this week that included tickets to Buffalo’s season opener against Arizona on Sept. 8. Logan sent Coleman a letter in May welcoming him to the Bills that included two friendship bracelets he made. The bracelets started getting more attention when Coleman wore them during a photo shoot for rookies. The Bittner family has teamed with Buffalo-based 26 Shirts to sell the bracelets for $8 apiece, with $5 from each purchase going to Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo.

