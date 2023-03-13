Bills reach deals to re-sign P Martin, LB Matakevich

By The Associated Press
FILE - Buffalo Bills punter Sam Martin (8) looks on during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Buffalo Bills reached agreements on Monday, March 13, 2023, to re-sign punter Sam Martin and linebacker Tyler Matakevich before they were eligible to become unrestricted free agents this week. (AP Photo/Bryan Bennett, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Bryan Bennett]

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have reached agreements to re-sign punter Sam Martin and linebacker Tyler Matakevich before they were eligible to become unrestricted free agent this week. Martin agreed to a three-year contract following his first season in Buffalo, in which his 47.7 average yards per punt ranked third on the team’s single-season list. Matakevich is set to return for a fourth season in Buffalo after agreeing to a one-year contract.

