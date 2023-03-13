Bills reach deals to re-sign P Martin, LB Matakevich

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have reached agreements to re-sign punter Sam Martin and linebacker Tyler Matakevich before they were eligible to become unrestricted free agent this week. Martin agreed to a three-year contract following his first season in Buffalo, in which his 47.7 average yards per punt ranked third on the team’s single-season list. Matakevich is set to return for a fourth season in Buffalo after agreeing to a one-year contract.

