Bills QB Josh Allen cleared to play, while DB Taron Johnson ruled out against Miami on Thursday

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott ruled out starting nickel cornerback Taron Johnson from playing at Miami on Thursday, while adding quarterback Josh Allen is cleared to play a day after after hurting his non-throwing left hand. McDermott didn’t have a timetable on how much time Johnson will miss a day after he hurt his right forearm seven snaps into Arizona’s opening drive in Buffalo’s 34-28 win over the Cardinals. Allen was hurt with just under 9 minutes left when he appeared to land on his left hand — after hurdling safety Budda Baker — while scoring on a 6-yard touchdown. Allen finished the game with his hand heavily wrapped.

