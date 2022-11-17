Bills QB Allen concedes turnovers result of him pressing

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen acknowledges his recent rash of turnovers are, in part, the result of him pressing too much to make a play. He has thrown six interceptions and lost a fumble in the end zone over his last three games. Allen says the key is for him to place more trust in the players around him. The turnover troubles have played a role in Buffalo losing its last two games and losing hold of first place in the AFC and East division. Buffalo is preparing to host Cleveland this weekend.

