Bills punter Sam Martin hurts hamstring trying to chase down blocked field goal vs. Steelers

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills punter Sam Martin hurt his hamstring attempting to chase down a blocked field goal in the final minutes of the first half of Buffalo’s playoff game against Pittsburgh. Martin pulled up holding the back of his left hamstring while attempting to chase down the ball, which was recovered by Nick Herbig at Buffalo’s 33. It happened after Montravius Adams blocked Tyler Bass’ 49-yard field goal attempt. Martin returned in the third quarter. Bills coach Sean McDermott opted to try the long field goal in frigid and windy conditions with his team leading by three touchdowns, and the decision handed momentum to the Steelers.

