Bills place receiver Chase Claypool on injured reserve and sign 3 players to restock roster

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have placed receiver Chase Claypool and third-string quarterback Shane Buechele on injured reserve. The Bills also made several moves Tuesday to restock their injury-depleted roster. Buffalo signed quarterback Ben DiNucci and receivers Damiere Byrd and Deon Cain, all to one-year contracts. The Bills also released receiver Bryan Thompson. Claypool’s bid to revive his career with Buffalo appears over as a result of a toe injury that led to the fifth-year player missing a majority of training camp. The Bills signed Claypool in May after trading Stefon Diggs to Houston and losing Gabe Davis in free agency.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.