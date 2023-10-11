Bills place LB Milano and DT Jones on injured reserve, and sign LB Klein off practice squad

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills placed linebacker Matt Milano and nose tackle DaQuan Jones on injured reserve and signed linebacker A.J. Klein to their roster. The moves continue the process of reinforcing the Bills’ injury-depleted defense. Milano hurt his lower right leg and Jones tore his pectoral muscle in a 25-20 loss to Jacksonville last weekend. Both require surgery and are out indefinitely. Klein is a 10-year veteran who was signed off Buffalo’s practice squad. The 32-year-old is familiar with the defense after spending much of the past three seasons in Buffalo. The Bills host the New York Giants on Sunday night.

