Bills place emphasis on defensive backups in wake of NFL’s 4-game suspension of Von Miller

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have grown accustomed to spending the first month of the season leaning on backups stepping up on a depleted defense. Their depth will be further tested in traveling to play the Houston Texans on Sunday minus Von Miller. The Bills’ top pass-rusher is out after he was suspended for four games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. Miller was accused in November of assaulting his pregnant girlfriend at their home outside Dallas during the Bills’ bye week. Coach Sean McDermott placed the focus forward in calling it an unfortunate situation, while respecting the league’s decision.

