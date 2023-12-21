Bills place DT Phillips on IR because of wrist injury and safety Hyde ruled out against Chargers

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills placed defensive tackle Jordan Phillips on injured reserve after the backup had surgery for a wrist injury last weekend. Phillips is expected to miss about three weeks, and now won’t be available to play unless Buffalo reaches the divisional round of the playoffs. His spot on the roster is likely to be filled by defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, who has resumed practicing. Jones is eligible to be activated off injured reserve after missing nine games with a torn pectoral muscle. Starting safety Micah Hyde has been ruled out and will miss his second straight game with a neck injury.

