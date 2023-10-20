Bills place Damien Harris on injured reserve with neck injury; DT Oliver ruled out against Patriots

By JOHN WAWROW The Associated Press
Buffalo Bills running back Damien Harris is attended to by medical staff after taking a hard hit against the New York Giants during the first half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adrian Kraus]

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have placed running back Damien Harris on injured reserve due to a neck injury that required him to spend a night in the hospital. Coach Sean McDermott had said this week that Harris was still experiencing soreness in his neck. The fifth-year player is in the NFL’s concussion protocol. Harris lay motionless on the field after his head struck the shoulder of Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke during Buffalo’s 14-9 win last Sunday night. He was taken to a hospital and the team said he had motion in his arms and legs. Harris was released from the hospital a day later.

