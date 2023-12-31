Bills pass rusher Von Miller inactive against Patriots

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills edge rusher Von Miller was listed as inactive for Buffalo’s game against New England in the latest setback for a player underperforming on the field and facing legal issues off it. This marks the first game Miller will miss since appearing in 11 straight after being activated off the physically unable to perform list. The 34-year-old had been sidelined since requiring surgery for several injuries to his right knee about 13 months ago. Miller acknowledged this week he is still being slowed by the injury. He also faces allegations of assaulting his pregnant girlfriend last month. Miller called the allegations “100% false.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.