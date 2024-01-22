Bills pack up while confident they will get past Mahomes and Chiefs in the playoffs one day

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer has watched his team grow from being an also-ran seven years ago to a perennial contender today. The next step for the four-time AFC East champion Bills is finding a way to get past Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs. Buffalo has been eliminated three times in the past four years by the Chiefs, including a 27-24 loss Sunday. It marked the third straight postseason the Bills have been knocked out in the divisional round. Poyer remains optimistic the Bills will “figure it out” in the future, even though his tenure in Buffalo is uncertain because the team is facing an offseason salary cap crunch.

