Bills open 3-week window to activate defensive tackle DaQuan Jones off injured reserve

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills opened a three-week window for starting defensive tackle DaQuan Jones to resume practicing and be activated from injured reserve after missing nine games with a torn pectoral muscle. While Jones’ chances of being activated are promising, coach Sean McDermott said it was unlikely that will happen in time for Saturday, when Buffalo travels to play the Los Angeles Chargers. Jones would bulk up the middle of Buffalo’s defensive front which will be missing Jordan Phillips, who is listed week to week after having surgery on Sunday for a wrist injury.

