Bills’ offensive tackle depth thinned further with Tommy Doyle sustaining season-ending injury

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills backup offensive tackle Tommy Doyle sustained what coach Sean McDermott called as a season-ending injury, which further depletes the team’s thin depth at the position. McDermott wouldn’t specify the nature of the injury a day after Doyle was hurt early in the third quarter of a 27-15 preseason loss at Pittsburgh. The third-year player was carted off the field with his left leg in a protective brace. Doyle has appeared in 12 career NFL games over his first two seasons. His injury leaves the Bills with David Quessenberry as the only backup tackle on the roster with NFL experience behind starters Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.