Bills offensive lineman Alec Anderson taken to a hospital for heat-related issues following practice

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills backup offensive lineman Alec Anderson was transported by ambulance to a hospital after experiencing heat-related issues following practice on Tuesday. The Bills provided no other updates on Anderson, who appeared to have difficulty getting up after the team’s post-practice stretching period. Several Bills players and coach Sean McDermott were gathered near the ambulance after Anderson was loaded into the vehicle. Offensive lineman Kevin Jarvis was seen flashing a thumbs-up sign to his teammate through the ambulance window.

