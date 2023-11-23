Bills’ midseason defensive additions CB Douglas and DT Joseph have made an immediate impact

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Cornerback Rasul Douglas and defensive tackle Linval Joseph have made major contributions to the Buffalo Bills’ defense after joining the team at midseason. Douglas was acquired in a trade with Green Bay, and the 35-year-old Joseph was signed as a free agent. They’ve helped shore up a defense that has lost three starters to injury. Buffalo still ranks 10th in the NFL in yards allowed, down from sixth through four games. The Bills will face the NFL-leading Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

